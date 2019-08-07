Gary Kolstad, President and CEO of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Just Paid for Shares; Wintrust Financial Has 1.11 Sentiment

Sentiment for Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 134 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 121 sold and decreased their equity positions in Wintrust Financial Corp. The funds in our database now own: 48.31 million shares, down from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Wintrust Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 81 Increased: 99 New Position: 35.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $196,468 activity. $45,000 worth of stock was bought by BAUTISTA ERNESTO III on Friday, August 2. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Conkle Don P bought $98,250. Kolstad Gary A bought 50,000 shares worth $53,218.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.09 million shares or 2.36% less from 18.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems has 95,232 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Signaturefd Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 175 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd has invested 0% in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 141,656 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 1.01 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Johnson Inv Counsel has 0% invested in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) for 30,000 shares. Raymond James Advisors Incorporated holds 137,490 shares. 33,369 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Public Sector Pension Board holds 0% or 17,194 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR).

Carbo Ceramics Inc’s President and CEO, Gary Kolstad, acquired 25,000 shares of stock in the Pinksheet-listed company. The average per share price was $1.2, for full deal sum of $29,500 US Dollars. He also obtained 50,000 shares worth total $53,218 USD in the last month. Gary Kolstad has rights to roughly 1.83% of Carbo Ceramics Inc’s market cap or 537,650 shares.

Analysts await CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.50 EPS, up 19.35% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by CARBO Ceramics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.28% EPS growth.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides services and products to the gas and oil and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.13 million. The firm provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It currently has negative earnings. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial services and products to clients in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. It operates in three divisions: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.17 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers.

United Fire Group Inc holds 5.77% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation for 230,523 shares. Falcon Point Capital Llc owns 38,434 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Asset Management Llc has 1.18% invested in the company for 88,658 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 153,228 shares.

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 4.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.57 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $92.95M for 9.95 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.84% EPS growth.

