Gartner (IT) Stock Price Rose While Bares Capital Management Raised by $6.56 Million Its Holding; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Foyston Gordon & Payne Lowered Stake

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gartner Inc. (IT) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 43,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.58M, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gartner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $169.02. About 270,169 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 17/05/2018 – Panaya Receives an Honorable Mention in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools; 11/04/2018 – China Telecom Recognized in Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities Report for Network Services in APAC; 03/05/2018 – Karamba Security Named a Gartner 2018 Cool Vendor in IoT Security; 24/05/2018 – ManageEngine Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Client Management Tools; 02/05/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader for Sixth Consecutive Time in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 04/04/2018 – Rackspace Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – lnfoSec Institute Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training; 16/05/2018 – CloudJumper Mentioned in 2018 Gartner Unified Workspaces “Cool Vendors” Report; 29/05/2018 – GARTNER: WORLDWIDE SMARTPHONES SALE RETURNED TO GROWTH IN 1Q; 11/05/2018 – Yellowfin ranked among the Top 5 analytics platforms across all 15 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Int

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 3,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,071 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.56M, down from 187,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Associate stated it has 18,852 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,640 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,185 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Inc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 84,870 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Convergence Inv Limited Company reported 3,785 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Lc owns 750,233 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 1.07M shares stake. Sanders Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.23M shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 3,654 shares. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 1.39% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 266,254 shares. 33,401 are owned by Family Capital Commerce. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.68% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). California-based Btr Capital Management has invested 3.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Keystone Financial Planning holds 59,693 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth reported 3 shares. Sequoia Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Moreover, Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp has 1.49% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 215,655 shares. Carroll Fin reported 195 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 15,572 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Llc, New York-based fund reported 223,982 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Company owns 398 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,010 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 7,538 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1.08 million shares. Tortoise Inv Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 821 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Everence Mgmt owns 2,140 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 23 shares.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 906,078 shares to 8.50M shares, valued at $164.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 40,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551,097 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity.