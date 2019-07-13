Gartner (IT) Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Boosted Its Position by $535,144 as Share Value Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Yhb Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake by $318,560

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 3,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,899 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $170.24. About 161,490 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 28/03/2018 – Correlsense Recognized in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Second Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Gartner Had Seen FY18 Rev $4.1B-$4.2; 08/05/2018 – Jumio Named a Representative Vendor by Gartner in 2018 Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration; 12/04/2018 – GARTNER FORECASTS WORLDWIDE PUBLIC CLOUD REV. TO GROW 21.4%; 27/03/2018 – Scandit Listed as a Retail Example in Gartner Report “Elevate Customer Experience with Minor Investments That Deliver Major Benefits for Retail Digital Business”; 08/05/2018 – AgileCraft Named a Visionary in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: In U.S., Dell Had Top Market Share at 29.1%, Followed by HP With 28.4%; 11/04/2018 – NewsCred Recognized as a Leader in New Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms; 26/04/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools for Second Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 774,979 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 714 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.11% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.90 million shares. Moreover, United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 67,982 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 438,213 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 11,075 shares. Payden & Rygel invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Fort LP has 0.45% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 12,656 shares. Lmr Llp owns 12,701 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.25% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated owns 12,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bancorporation And Tru reported 12,457 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 162,512 shares. Cap Guardian Tru Company accumulated 500 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.12M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Nbt Bank & Trust N A New York reported 11,325 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.43 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $638.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,455 shares to 16,150 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2,873 shares to 68,686 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 901,326 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 1,696 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 1,983 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 29,644 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 8,575 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 58,520 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 3 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp accumulated 0.01% or 6,631 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management owns 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 2,423 shares. Raymond James Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Chevy Chase Holding Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 74,809 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 9,437 shares. Citadel Advsrs holds 128,043 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.