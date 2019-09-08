Gartner (IT) Position Held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc; Colony Group Lowered Its Amgen (AMGN) Position by $1.48 Million

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 7,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 112,848 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44 million, down from 120,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 19,992 shares as the company's stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 146,047 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, up from 126,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.19. About 233,288 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,148 shares to 22,924 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.95% or 92,276 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Winch Advisory Service Lc owns 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 17 shares. Old Commercial Bank In invested in 19,723 shares. 14,032 are owned by Fincl Bank. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 11,541 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,184 shares. Bristol John W New York reported 1,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 2.06M shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Mitchell Cap Mgmt holds 0.42% or 6,186 shares. Community Bancorp Na accumulated 0.34% or 8,869 shares. Sol Mgmt reported 2,518 shares stake. 700 are owned by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc. 396,278 were reported by Gateway Inv Advisers Lc. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.53% or 20,558 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.24M shares to 10.30M shares, valued at $1.08B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 572,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 800 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 7.02M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 147,837 shares stake. Amp Capital reported 61,752 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aristotle Boston Lc has 67,312 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust accumulated 33 shares. American, a New York-based fund reported 32,785 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 0.06% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Aperio Gp Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Cibc Mkts Corp reported 21,746 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Estabrook Cap has 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 398 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 0.05% or 74,809 shares.

