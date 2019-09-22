Gartner (IT) Position Has Lifted by Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc; Hexavest Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Lowered by $7.79 Million as Stock Declined

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 27,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 456,836 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.52 million, up from 428,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $143.64. About 1.33 million shares traded or 180.03% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – TechSee Named a 2018 “Cool Vendor” by Gartner; 15/05/2018 – Respond Software Named a Gartner 2018 Cool Vendor in Security Operations and Vulnerability Management; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 24/05/2018 – IT Analyst Gartner Recognizes Pimcore as “Cool Vendor”; 11/04/2018 – NetBrain Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Network Automation for Third Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 14/03/2018 – ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: PC Average Selling Prices Continue to Rise

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc Inc (CSCO) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 144,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.34 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Lc has 0.09% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 85,209 shares. 1,585 are owned by First Hawaiian Fincl Bank. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.09% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 2,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 156,133 shares. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 31,103 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 7,222 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Company has 2.03% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 365,784 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 4,243 shares. Harding Loevner LP owns 513 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 2,872 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie owns 0.21% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 508,681 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 20,504 shares. Cambridge Com reported 1,450 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,372 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2.36 million were reported by Bares Cap Mgmt.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Pubg Co New by 196,800 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 98,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 639,665 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corptive (NYSE:OXY) by 344,178 shares to 842,561 shares, valued at $42.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ragr (EEM) by 897,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Ragr (EWW).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

