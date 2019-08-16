Gartner (IT) Market Valuation Declined While Polen Capital Management Raised Holding by $45.47 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Texas Permanent School Fund Boosted Its Holding

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 41,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 340,649 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.82M, up from 299,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $134.95. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 301,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 4.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728.12 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $129.46. About 208,814 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 14/03/2018 – C3i Solutions Listed in Gartner’s Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers and the Gartner Magic Quadrant; 06/04/2018 – Objectway Mentioned in Gartner Reports; 15/05/2018 – OrangeScape’s KiSSFLOW Featured in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High Productivity Application PaaS; 31/05/2018 – ClearMetal Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner; 09/04/2018 – REAN Cloud Recognized Second Year in a Row in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers,; 10/05/2018 – LLamasoft to Showcase the Next Evolution of Supply Chain Design at 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 05/04/2018 – Isobar Named a Leader in Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 08/03/2018 – SevOne Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics; 03/04/2018 – Media Alert: Gartner Announces Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 22/03/2018 – Riverbed Maintains Leader and Challenger Positions in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics and the Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites, Respectively

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 864 shares to 15,248 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,912 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank Corp has 64,008 shares. Invest reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lynch Assoc In stated it has 39,775 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc invested in 1.04% or 139,244 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,000 shares. Bennicas And Associate Incorporated owns 20,825 shares. Shapiro Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 932,727 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns Incorporated invested in 46,077 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Illinois-based Piershale Fincl has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wade G W & owns 20,768 shares. 14,020 were accumulated by Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Company. Cwm Lc accumulated 120,008 shares. 64,603 are held by Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd has 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 5,816 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 4,892 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Trexquant Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 3,533 shares. Lpl Limited holds 2,121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.04% or 15,572 shares. Signaturefd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 307,421 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.05% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 7,600 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 1,776 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Conestoga Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Melvin Cap Lp stated it has 0.98% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). 170,897 are owned by Federated Pa.