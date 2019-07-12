Gartner (IT) Holding Has Raised by Polen Capital Management Llc; Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Holder Regent Investment Management Has Increased Stake

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 301,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728.12M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $169.13. About 22,926 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 17/05/2018 – Logz.io Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis AIOps Focus; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: PC Average Selling Prices Continue to Rise; 11/04/2018 – NewsCred Recognized as a Leader in New Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Castro & Co. Files $247 Million Federal Defamation Lawsuit Against Moodys Gartner; 08/05/2018 – GARTNER INC SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS $1.08-1.47; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four; 21/03/2018 – New Relic Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Sixth; 21/05/2018 – Buoyant Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Application Architecture, Infrastructure and Integration by Gartner; 08/05/2018 – SAS Named a Leader in inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 24/05/2018 – ManageEngine Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Client Management Tools

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,139 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 61,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.09. About 2.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Why These Big Names Got Drubbed – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,698 shares to 8,423 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,747 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart holds 0.85% or 48,752 shares in its portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies holds 98,298 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 2.20M shares. Towercrest Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northside Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.88% or 57.72M shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 89,216 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar stated it has 41,351 shares. Moreover, Choate Inv has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bank invested 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.05 million shares. Moreover, Capital Planning Advsr Lc has 0.15% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,075 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Com accumulated 53,421 shares. Cap Guardian accumulated 160,354 shares. Bridgeway Cap owns 234,639 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 317,939 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $995.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) At US$31.08? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 64% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Let Industry Noise Deter You From MU Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning stated it has 2,254 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na has 0.08% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 110,745 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Dorsey Whitney Company Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc reported 772 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 74,035 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Moreover, M&T Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 25,286 shares. Earnest Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Mirae Asset Global invested in 1,343 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 7,600 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 138 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 6,358 shares. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).