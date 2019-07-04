Gartner (IT) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.10 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Market Value Declined While Manchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $505,824

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 74.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 7,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,668 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178,000, down from 10,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 4.64 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 35.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 7,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 20,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $167.84. About 227,307 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 11/04/2018 – Gartner Says Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 1.4 % in 1Q of 2018; 11/05/2018 – Appian Named A Visionary in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 15/05/2018 – Transporeon Receives a Notable Mention in Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 08/05/2018 – Jumio Named a Representative Vendor by Gartner in 2018 Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration; 31/05/2018 – Arundo Analytics Named a Cool Vendor in Gartner 2018 Cool Vendors in IoT Analytics Report; 04/04/2018 – Transplace Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 20/03/2018 – CA Technologies (Veracode) Recognized as a Leader in Fifth Consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.63 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 128,769 shares to 152,697 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 7,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings.

