Gartner (IT) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Upped Position by $412,532 as Stock Price Rose; As Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Rose, Moab Capital Partners Increased Stake by $6.59 Million

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 2,732 shares as the company's stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.71 million, up from 212,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 47,634 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500.

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company's stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 350,252 shares to 48,892 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 109,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 758,837 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). 422,342 are held by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Bbr Partners Lc owns 52,529 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 101,187 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs holds 21,244 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 0.01% or 77 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 170,897 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 3 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp has 1.49% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). 1,721 are held by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa. First Personal Serv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Comerica Bank holds 0.04% or 27,602 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,035 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 162,802 shares. Smithfield has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfax Ltd Can owns 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 10,200 shares. Zacks Mngmt has 22,400 shares. 609 are owned by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 760,339 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.15% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 3.35 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,288 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,146 shares. Shelton Cap stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 89,084 were accumulated by Amp. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 90,618 shares. Swedbank has 0.3% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 1,878 shares. Personal Cap Advsr accumulated 2,279 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 1,511 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).