Gartner (IT) Holder British Columbia Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Value Rose, Holder Somerville Kurt F Has Cut Stake by $487,430

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by 33.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 6,015 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, down from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Honeywell Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $164.02. About 883,868 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 62,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 303,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.02M, up from 240,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 261,901 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 02/05/2018 – Gartner Recognizes AutomationEdge in Market Guide for IT Process Automation; 17/04/2018 – Snow Software Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools; 08/05/2018 – Gartner Cuts FY18 View To EPS $1.08-EPS $1.47; 16/05/2018 – Gartner at Gartner Digital Marketing Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: PC Average Selling Prices Continue to Rise; 16/05/2018 – ClearBlade Named A “Cool Vendor” By Gartner; 08/05/2018 – GARTNER INC SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW $425-475 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Sailthru Named to Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for the Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 07/05/2018 – BiglD Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Privacy Management by Gartner; 06/04/2018 – Objectway Mentioned in Gartner Reports

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 28,677 shares to 130,942 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 25,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,731 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.25 million activity.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,017 shares to 37,858 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.40 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

