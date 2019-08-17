Gartner (IT) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Lowered Its Stake; Autozone (AZO) Share Price Rose While Td Capital Management Cut Holding

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.74. About 245,205 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 17,103 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 19,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $129.29. About 411,977 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 15/05/2018 – OrangeScape’s KiSSFLOW Featured in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High Productivity Application PaaS; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 24/05/2018 – Silver Sponsor ElegantJ BI Demonstrates Smarten Analytic at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, June 5-6, Mumbai, India; 08/05/2018 – Conversation.one Named ‘Cool Vendor’ for 2018 by Gartner; 04/04/2018 – Rackspace Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – Tinyclues Named in Gartner’s 2018 Cool Vendors in Multichannel Marketing; 17/05/2018 – Decibel Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: Lower Shipments in Asia/Pacific and U.S. Dragged Down Global Results; 23/05/2018 – Acuant Selected as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration; 08/05/2018 – Software AG Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Guardian Trust Commerce, a California-based fund reported 505 shares. Destination Wealth reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 800 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.05% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Tci Wealth holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 12,799 shares. Parkside Bankshares Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 33 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 11,363 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt stated it has 497 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 145,499 shares. 181,365 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 13,290 shares. State Teachers Retirement has 136,476 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 74,035 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 33,466 shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 130,159 shares to 248,504 shares, valued at $22.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 92,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 13 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Petrus Trust Com Lta has 20,500 shares. Avalon owns 0.34% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 14,730 shares. First Republic holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 311 shares. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 10,675 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 3,025 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carlson Limited Partnership invested in 0.25% or 13,751 shares. Stephens Ar owns 1,132 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.6% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cleararc Capital reported 397 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pggm reported 75,996 shares. Kepos Cap LP holds 0.47% or 6,116 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) holds 1.2% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities owns 90 shares.

