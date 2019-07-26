Gartner Inc. (IT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Both Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner Inc. 151 3.80 N/A 1.72 88.96 Perspecta Inc. 22 0.96 N/A 0.32 69.78

Table 1 demonstrates Gartner Inc. and Perspecta Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Perspecta Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gartner Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gartner Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Perspecta Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Gartner Inc. and Perspecta Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 2.6% Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gartner Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Perspecta Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Perspecta Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gartner Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Gartner Inc. and Perspecta Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The downside potential is -11.98% for Gartner Inc. with consensus price target of $148. Perspecta Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a -15.82% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Gartner Inc. looks more robust than Perspecta Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Gartner Inc. shares and 77.6% of Perspecta Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Gartner Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Perspecta Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gartner Inc. -0.74% -4.6% 7.83% 3.34% 13.18% 19.34% Perspecta Inc. -3.57% 0.86% 10.78% -4.23% 0% 30.08%

For the past year Gartner Inc. was less bullish than Perspecta Inc.

Summary

Gartner Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Perspecta Inc.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.