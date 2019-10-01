Gartner Inc. (IT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner Inc. 151 3.18 N/A 1.72 81.24 Issuer Direct Corporation 10 0.00 2.34M 0.23 45.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Issuer Direct Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Gartner Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gartner Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gartner Inc. and Issuer Direct Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 2.6% Issuer Direct Corporation 22,896,281.80% 3.1% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.26 beta means Gartner Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Issuer Direct Corporation has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Gartner Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Issuer Direct Corporation are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Issuer Direct Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gartner Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gartner Inc. and Issuer Direct Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Issuer Direct Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.95% for Gartner Inc. with average target price of $151.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Gartner Inc. shares and 35.1% of Issuer Direct Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Gartner Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 29.27% of Issuer Direct Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gartner Inc. -17.55% -14.86% -10.96% 4.05% 3.37% 8.99% Issuer Direct Corporation -0.29% -6.43% -19.01% -14.87% -47.6% -7.67%

For the past year Gartner Inc. has 8.99% stronger performance while Issuer Direct Corporation has -7.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Gartner Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Issuer Direct Corporation.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.