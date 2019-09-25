Gartner Inc. (IT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

As Information Technology Services businesses, Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) and CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner Inc. 151 3.19 N/A 1.72 81.24 CSP Inc. 13 0.73 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gartner Inc. and CSP Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gartner Inc. and CSP Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 2.6% CSP Inc. 0.00% 51.1% 27.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta means Gartner Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, CSP Inc. has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gartner Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, CSP Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3. CSP Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gartner Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gartner Inc. and CSP Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CSP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gartner Inc. has a 5.74% upside potential and an average price target of $151.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Gartner Inc. shares and 29.6% of CSP Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Gartner Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.8% of CSP Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gartner Inc. -17.55% -14.86% -10.96% 4.05% 3.37% 8.99% CSP Inc. -3.67% -9.54% 6.56% 42.14% 30.47% 39.25%

For the past year Gartner Inc. has weaker performance than CSP Inc.

Summary

Gartner Inc. beats CSP Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.