Gartner, Inc. (IT) Touches $169.03 High on Jul, 12; Sps Commerce (SPSC) Shorts Up By 38.16%

The stock of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) reached all time high today, Jul, 12 and still has $179.17 target or 6.00% above today's $169.03 share price. This indicates more upside for the $15.33B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $179.17 PT is reached, the company will be worth $919.86M more. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $169.03. About 13,202 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500.

Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) had an increase of 38.16% in short interest. SPSC's SI was 397,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 38.16% from 287,700 shares previously. With 233,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC)'s short sellers to cover SPSC's short positions. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $102.5. About 3,723 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 49.12% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.69% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.60 million activity. Nelson Kimberly K. sold $487,430 worth of stock. $2.12 million worth of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) was sold by Frome James J..

Among 2 analysts covering SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SPS Commerce had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 13. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SPSC in report on Monday, March 18 with “Outperform” rating.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 66.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "SPS Commerce Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire" on July 11, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold SPS Commerce, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding holds 0% or 129 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.05% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,633 shares. Wellington Group Llp stated it has 66,362 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,254 shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 45 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital has 0% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Marshall Wace Llp reported 6,403 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Com has 0.34% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 28,110 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 27,397 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Lc reported 51,516 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 3,857 shares.

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Gartner, Inc.'s (NYSE:IT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance" on July 11, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold Gartner, Inc. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Ptnrs Lc holds 1.03% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 52,529 shares. 16,646 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. Fjarde Ap reported 27,173 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc stated it has 0.07% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Company holds 7,222 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 175 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management Incorporated holds 4.11% or 246,627 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity holds 135,091 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates invested in 195 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 16,003 shares. Dupont Capital Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 6,542 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 162,802 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 14.56% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.03 per share. IT’s profit will be $107.03M for 35.81 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 103.45% EPS growth.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology , supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. The company has market cap of $15.33 billion. It operates through three divisions: Research, Consulting, and Events. It has a 95.23 P/E ratio. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs.