Gartner, Inc. (IT) Reaches $171.04 52-Week High; Wallington Asset Management Has Cut Amgen (AMGN) Stake

The stock of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) hit a new 52-week high and has $186.43 target or 9.00% above today’s $171.04 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $15.41 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $186.43 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.39B more. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $171.04. About 329,091 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 08/05/2018 – Balbix Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Security and Risk Management Software for Technology and Services Providers by Gartner; 22/03/2018 – Riverbed Maintains Leader and Challenger Positions in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics and the Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – CloudJumper Mentioned in 2018 Gartner Unified Workspaces “Cool Vendors” Report; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 11/05/2018 – Yellowfin ranked among the Top 5 analytics platforms across all 15 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Int; 05/04/2018 – Isolation is a Key Preventative Strategy in Gartner’s Adaptive Security Architecture for Attack Protection, Report States; 15/05/2018 – Alpha Software Receives an Honorable Mention in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Gartner, Exits Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Objectway Mentioned in Gartner Reports

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased Amgen Inc. (AMGN) stake by 49.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as Amgen Inc. (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Wallington Asset Management Llc holds 35,514 shares with $6.75 million value, down from 69,836 last quarter. Amgen Inc. now has $106.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 14.56% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.03 per share. IT’s profit will be $106.31 million for 36.24 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 103.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gartner, Inc.’s (NYSE:IT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Oil field services company to fight against being delisted from NYSE – San Antonio Business Journal” published on June 28, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Mohawk’s stock tumbles to lead NYSE losers after sales miss, downbeat outlook – MarketWatch” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “CNBCâ€™s Tim Seymour On His NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF, CNBS: Itâ€™s All About Risk-Adjusted Returns – Forbes” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold Gartner, Inc. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest holds 4,707 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 7,538 shares. 10,053 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 6,358 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). 83,471 were reported by Prudential Finance. Hightower Lc owns 36,346 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.04% or 145,499 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 17,226 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Hartford Investment Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,694 shares. Strs Ohio reported 86,233 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 246,627 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 0.02% or 101,187 shares.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology , supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. The company has market cap of $15.41 billion. It operates through three divisions: Research, Consulting, and Events. It has a 96.36 P/E ratio. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity. On Thursday, March 14 Christopher MR Thomas sold $1.19M worth of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 8,259 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Amgen had 12 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $234 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 15. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. SUGAR RONALD D had sold 2,000 shares worth $380,000 on Thursday, February 7.