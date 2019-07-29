Gartner, Inc. (IT) EPS Estimated At $1.18; Eminence Capital LP Has Decreased Electronic Arts (EA) Position

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 21.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp sold 360,226 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 5.36%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 1.34M shares with $136.03 million value, down from 1.70 million last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $26.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.25 million activity. 8,259 shares were sold by Christopher MR Thomas, worth $1.19M.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology , supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. The company has market cap of $15.41 billion. It operates through three divisions: Research, Consulting, and Events. It has a 96.36 P/E ratio. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 328.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -113.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Electronic Arts has $120 highest and $88 lowest target. $108.20's average target is 20.88% above currents $89.51 stock price.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 10,000 shares. The insider Miele Laura sold 1,250 shares worth $114,710. 3,000 shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J., worth $306,330. 12,000 shares valued at $1.23M were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11.

Eminence Capital Lp increased Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 682,711 shares to 1.81 million valued at $171.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) stake by 11,811 shares and now owns 1.13M shares. Altaba Inc was raised too.