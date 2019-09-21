Gartner Inc. (IT) and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) Comparing side by side

Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner Inc. 150 3.22 N/A 1.72 81.24 Xerox Corporation 32 0.70 N/A 2.06 15.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gartner Inc. and Xerox Corporation. Xerox Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gartner Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Gartner Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Xerox Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 2.6% Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta indicates that Gartner Inc. is 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Xerox Corporation’s 1.77 beta is the reason why it is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gartner Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Xerox Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Xerox Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gartner Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gartner Inc. and Xerox Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Gartner Inc. has a consensus target price of $151.5, and a 5.47% upside potential. Meanwhile, Xerox Corporation’s consensus target price is $42, while its potential upside is 41.70%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Xerox Corporation is looking more favorable than Gartner Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Gartner Inc. shares and 91.3% of Xerox Corporation shares. Gartner Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Xerox Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gartner Inc. -17.55% -14.86% -10.96% 4.05% 3.37% 8.99% Xerox Corporation -8.52% -11.42% -3.49% 13.99% 24.76% 62.45%

For the past year Gartner Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xerox Corporation.

Summary

Xerox Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Gartner Inc.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.