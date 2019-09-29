Gartner Inc. (IT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) is a company in the Information Technology Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gartner Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 57.43% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.7% of Gartner Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Gartner Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner Inc. 64,493,450.75% 18.20% 2.60% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Gartner Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner Inc. 87.15M 135 81.24 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

Gartner Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Gartner Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Gartner Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.50 1.77 2.45 2.70

$151.5 is the average price target of Gartner Inc., with a potential upside of 6.62%. The potential upside of the rivals is 89.05%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Gartner Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gartner Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gartner Inc. -17.55% -14.86% -10.96% 4.05% 3.37% 8.99% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year Gartner Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gartner Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Gartner Inc.’s peers have 2.21 and 2.18 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gartner Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gartner Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Gartner Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Gartner Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.11 which is 10.78% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Gartner Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gartner Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Gartner Inc.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.