Gartner Inc. (IT) and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) Contrasting side by side

Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner Inc. 137 4.10 87.15M 1.72 81.24 Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 62 0.00 9.42M 2.29 24.53

Table 1 highlights Gartner Inc. and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gartner Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gartner Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gartner Inc. and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner Inc. 63,659,605.55% 18.2% 2.6% Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 15,076,824.58% 9.4% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Gartner Inc.’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gartner Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gartner Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Gartner Inc. and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$151.5 is Gartner Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gartner Inc. and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.9%. Insiders owned 2.7% of Gartner Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 68.9% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gartner Inc. -17.55% -14.86% -10.96% 4.05% 3.37% 8.99% Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 2.52% 15.74% 50.96% 48.03% 37.13% 57.83%

For the past year Gartner Inc. has weaker performance than Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

Summary

Gartner Inc. beats on 11 of the 14 factors Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. provides software services, proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, and software product marketing and support services. It offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; services regarding database services and Big data services; computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. The company also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; and operates a network of high-tech training and instruction centers. In addition, it offers Sapiens ALIS, a software solution for individual, group, and worksite insurance products; Sapiens Retirement Services for record-keeping management; Sapiens Closed Books, a solution to administer policies and claims relating to closed books of business; and Sapiens INSIGHT that enables life and pension carriers to handle a range of activities and regulations. Further, the company provides Sapiens IDIT for general insurance carriers; Sapiens Reinsurance, a business and accounting solution to support reinsurance contracts and activities; Sapiens Stingray, a solution for policy, billing, claims, and reinsurance administration; and Sapiens DECISION, a business decision management solution. Additionally, it provides proprietary application development and business process integration platforms; and supplies professionals in the areas of accounting and finance, administrative, customer service, clinical, scientific and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and operations, human resources, IT technology, LI/MFG, and marketing and sales. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.