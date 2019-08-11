Gartner Group Class A (IT) Holder Glenmede Trust Company Na Decreased Holding by $552,056 as Share Price Declined; Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Holder Black Creek Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Gartner Group Class A (IT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 3,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 110,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80M, down from 114,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Gartner Group Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 314,497 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – BigID Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Privacy Management by Gartner; 20/03/2018 – Tech research house Gartner predicts that by 2021, 40 percent of smartphones will be equipped with 3D cameras; 16/05/2018 – CloudJumper Mentioned in 2018 Gartner Unified Workspaces “Cool Vendors” Report; 15/05/2018 – Scalyr Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis, AlOps Focus, by Gartner; 11/05/2018 – Yellowfin ranked among the Top 5 analytics platforms across all 15 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Report “State of the Open-Source DBMS Market, 2018” by Gartner Includes Pricing Comparison With MariaDB; 23/05/2018 – Scandit Listed as a 2018 Cool Vendor in Gartner Report ‘Cool Vendors in Mobile and Wireless’; 22/05/2018 – Altizon Recognized in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial Internet of Things; 23/05/2018 – Acuant Selected as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 65.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 4.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 6.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 1.91M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 23/03/2018 – Mexico regulator decides in Televisa’s favor on pay TV question -company; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q NET INCOME MXN677.6M, EST. MXN1.58B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – Reuters” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gartner, Inc.’s (NYSE:IT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Com has 12,799 shares. Bamco New York holds 6.75M shares or 4.34% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De reported 5,462 shares stake. Cardinal Capital Management holds 0.06% or 1,483 shares. Covey Capital Advsr Lc accumulated 31,949 shares. 2.36M are owned by Bares Cap Mgmt. Bancorporation, Missouri-based fund reported 3,059 shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd invested in 313,122 shares. Synovus Corp invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.01% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated reported 21,244 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Conestoga Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Principal Financial Gp holds 0.61% or 4.35 million shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 1,721 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,920 shares to 18,836 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 41,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).