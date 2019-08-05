Gartner Group Cl A (IT) Holder Carderock Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $893,014 as Share Value Declined; L & S Advisors Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Lifted as Share Price Declined

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gartner Group Cl A (IT) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 5,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 25,242 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 19,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gartner Group Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $128.23. About 530,065 shares traded or 24.73% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 11/04/2018 – Gartner Says World-Wide PC Shipments Declined 1.4% in First Quarter; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 15/05/2018 – Gartner Says Pressure Is On Marketers to Think Big, Execute Smart and Deliver Growth; 10/05/2018 – JDA Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems and Magic Quadrant for Transportation; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 08/05/2018 – AgileCraft Named a Visionary in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools; 22/05/2018 – Gartner Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/03/2018 – Deloitte named a leader by Gartner in Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Veeam Appoints Former Gartner VP and Distinguished Analyst, Dave Russell, as New VP of Enterprise Strategy

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 42,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 140,264 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 97,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 19.19M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 22,335 shares to 17,331 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (NYSE:ELS) by 6,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,567 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.