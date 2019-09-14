Gartner Com (IT) Holding Has Upped by Cibc World Markets Corp; Mitek Sys (MITK) Share Price Declined While Harvest Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.00M market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. It is down 18.82% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Gartner Inc Com (IT) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 4,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 26,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, up from 21,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Gartner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 381,216 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 11/05/2018 – Yellowfin ranked among the Top 5 analytics platforms across all 15 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Int; 08/05/2018 – GARTNER INC SEES 2018 REVENUES $3.9-4.0 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Zanroo, Fastest-Growing MarTech Startup in Southeast Asia, Represents Asia-Pacific Diversity & Innovation at the Gartner Digita; 16/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity to Showcase Innovative Platform that Renders Attacks Useless at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 09/04/2018 – Gartner Says Global IT Spending to Grow 6.2 Percent in 2018; 09/05/2018 – GARTNER INC IT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $127; 11/04/2018 – NetBrain Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Network Automation for Third Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – Media Alert: Gartner Announces Digital Marketing Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – Dragos Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Industrial IoT and OT Security by Gartner; 04/04/2018 – Transplace Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16M and $72.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 16,000 shares to 69,000 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.39 million for 19.19 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 38,200 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,200 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 129,932 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. One Trading LP owns 11,354 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management holds 261,380 shares. New York-based M&T Bancshares has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Prescott Group Inc Management Ltd Com reported 672,935 shares. Harvest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% or 15,000 shares. Clear Street Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 60,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 166,965 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 86,911 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Raging Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.07M shares or 1.79% of all its holdings.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 28,454 shares to 132,088 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,761 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold IT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associates has 33,288 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp has invested 0.04% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 660,042 shares. Vident Advisory holds 2,061 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund owns 1,879 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 5,300 shares. 1.24M were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0% or 4,351 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Parkside Natl Bank & Trust invested in 33 shares or 0% of the stock. 4 are held by Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department. Twin Tree Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).