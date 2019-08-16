Garry Moody, AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB)’s insider Acquired 1,810 Shares; Diversified Trust Co Lowered By $446,592 Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake

Diversified Trust Co decreased Mplx Lp (MPLX) stake by 22.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co sold 13,956 shares as Mplx Lp (MPLX)’s stock declined 9.58%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 48,410 shares with $1.59 million value, down from 62,366 last quarter. Mplx Lp now has $28.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 3.25M shares traded or 32.37% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) Ratings Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. MPLX LP has $39 highest and $3400 lowest target. $37.17’s average target is 40.00% above currents $26.55 stock price. MPLX LP had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 2. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MPLX in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 11.

Diversified Trust Co increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 18,394 shares to 405,382 valued at $105.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Causeway Emerging Mkts Fd stake by 35,871 shares and now owns 2.95 million shares. Ishares Tr (IWD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 888,800 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Ares Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Asset Inc has 0.04% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 71,288 shares. The California-based First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 22,000 are owned by Grp Inc. 10,152 are owned by Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Company. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 7,521 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr accumulated 2,070 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barnett Communication reported 10,670 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning Incorporated has invested 0.2% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). North Carolina-based Endowment Lp has invested 0.08% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Tx reported 18,951 shares. Tpg Grp Inc (Sbs) Advisors Inc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 1.83 million shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. 18,000 MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares with value of $488,646 were bought by Peiffer Garry L.. SANDMAN DAN D bought 36,630 shares worth $998,534. The insider Heminger Gary R. bought $1.16M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 8.22 million shares or 6.46% more from 7.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robinson Cap Management Ltd invested in 445,667 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Mcf Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 2,617 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Ltd Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB). Stifel Corp holds 0% or 34,118 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) for 801 shares. Moreover, 1607 Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.52% invested in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) for 726,068 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com invested in 8,000 shares. Moreover, Advisory Net Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Co reported 26,789 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB). Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 27,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 19,103 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability owns 3,094 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc has invested 0.05% in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB). Bryn Mawr Trust owns 0.01% invested in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) for 14,100 shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The company has market cap of $398.12 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 12.88 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 59,402 shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.