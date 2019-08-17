Garrison Financial Upped Brown (BF.B) Stake by $446,056 as Shares Were Volatile; Wisconsin Capital Management Has Increased Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stake by $306,000

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 77,549 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 68,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 1.25 million shares traded or 9.20% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 03/05/2018 – $PTLA FDA Approves Andexxa; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE INTERIM RESULTS INCLUDED SAFETY DATA FROM 227 OF 228 ENROLLED PATIENTS; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 8,578 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 80,170 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 71,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 1.09 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 05/03/2018 Brown-Forman Corp expected to post earnings of 41 cents a share – summary; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,000 shares to 21,105 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 39,495 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Inc Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 500,000 shares. Trexquant Investment LP invested in 0.04% or 15,488 shares. Moreover, Profund Lc has 0.03% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Blume Capital Mngmt owns 1,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.01% or 15,887 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.01M shares. Moore Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.16% or 150,488 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il stated it has 17,010 shares. Blair William & Il has 0.03% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 138,283 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 81,571 shares. Pura Vida invested 0.65% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). C Wide A S accumulated 159,366 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 61,963 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MYL, WYNN, PTLA – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, PTLA, TWLO – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Portola Pharmaceuticals Skyrocketed 15.3% Today – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting PTLA Put Options For July 19th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18,922 shares to 43,517 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,567 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).