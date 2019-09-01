Garrison Financial Trimmed Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding; Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Garrison Financial Corp decreased Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) stake by 30.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Financial Corp sold 18,922 shares as Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Garrison Financial Corp holds 43,517 shares with $4.62M value, down from 62,439 last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc. now has $114.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19

Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 70 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 49 reduced and sold positions in Lakeland Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 18.59 million shares, up from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lakeland Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 43 Increased: 47 New Position: 23.

Monarch Capital Management Inc holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation for 195,760 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 133,307 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 155,836 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 801,951 shares.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 31,339 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.51M for 13.06 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It has a 12.75 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -8.23% below currents $123.73 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11700 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. Credit Suisse maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, July 24.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 21.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.