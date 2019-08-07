Garrison Financial Trimmed Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $1.63 Million as Stock Value Declined; Dover Corp. (DOV) Holder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $2.32 Million

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 20,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 55,628 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 76,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.39. About 6.96 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 470,457 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco International reported 0.91% stake. Mackenzie holds 128,288 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shoker Counsel owns 23,317 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. 207,950 are held by Fidelity. Hennessy Advsrs has 63,500 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsr invested 0.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 13,393 are owned by Cadence State Bank Na. New England Research And Management Inc has invested 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Ltd Llc has invested 0.66% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.75% or 23,124 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 249,400 shares. Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Private Asset has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amarillo Fincl Bank reported 2,850 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.09 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,578 shares to 80,170 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) by 20,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Benzinga” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) was sold by Kosinski Anthony K.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dover, ABB to cooperate in Europe EV charging – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Fibrelite’s Composite Covers Now Offer Easy Underground Infrastructure Access to the Growing Data Center and Cloud Facility Market – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $229.57 million for 14.74 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.