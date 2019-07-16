Garrison Financial Stake in Raven Industries (RAVN) Has Decreased by $302,898 as Share Value Declined; Regal Investment Advisors Holding in Exxon Mobil (Call) (XOM) Decreased by $3.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 7,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,777 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 83,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 45,647 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 9.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.)

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (XOM) by 98.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 40,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 40,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 7.57 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.37 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Group Incorporated accumulated 2.52% or 29,270 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 102,678 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 129,500 shares stake. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 10,818 shares stake. Vestor Capital Lc holds 0.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 38,907 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peninsula Asset Management Incorporated owns 28,777 shares. Sunbelt Secs has 32,530 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Shelton Management reported 18,161 shares stake. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 17,988 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al stated it has 1.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grimes & owns 82,673 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. 10,468 are owned by Natl Bank Of Stockton. Provident Inv Incorporated owns 18,755 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers has 0.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,694 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 8,934 shares to 122,888 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 14,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $136,408 activity. On Monday, April 1 the insider PAROD RICK bought $101,530.

