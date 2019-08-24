Garrison Financial Stake in 3M Company (MMM) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined; Aristotle Capital Management Holding In Amgen (AMGN) Was Has Boosted

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 87,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2.51M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476.47M, up from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 3,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,288 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 21,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12M shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4,200 shares. Wright invested in 1.42% or 18,464 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 124,620 shares. Arrow owns 26,910 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. First Co has 0.93% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 33,020 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,392 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 3.46% or 9,626 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Corporation Nj holds 18,554 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc invested in 0.17% or 1,894 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Com has 23,763 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.39% or 1.07M shares. Highland Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Exchange Capital Mngmt holds 1.4% or 26,352 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: DK, SPNS, SBR, TG, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APA, STT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: DMPI,NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 612,945 shares to 66,409 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.33M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 718,898 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MMM Shareholder Alert: Hagens Berman Reminds 3M Shareholders of Firm’s Investigation of Board’s Wrongdoing – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against 3M Company and Certain Officers â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moller Serv holds 0.17% or 1,801 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Management Inc reported 10,713 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 4,417 are owned by Chilton Cap Ltd Llc. Td Management Limited Liability holds 415 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 5,335 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com holds 408 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tru Communications Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,283 shares. 2,977 were reported by Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Anderson Hoagland owns 6,668 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,056 shares. Burns J W New York stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 6,003 are held by Jefferies Limited Liability Corp. First United Natl Bank Tru holds 0.21% or 1,650 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,479 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 2.51% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,406 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Sm Cap (SCHA) by 18,698 shares to 42,932 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB).