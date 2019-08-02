Garrison Financial Raised Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding by $515,633 as Market Valuation Rose; Northstar Investment Advisors Increased Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 133.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 12,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 21,759 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 9,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $363.09. About 1.20 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – CO TO DEVELOP & PRODUCE UNARMED RE-ENTRY VEHICLES FOR INTEGRATION INTO TARGET MISSILES THROUGH 2022; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Industry Team Awarded $1.4B Sustainment Contract to Support F-35 Fleet Operations; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum that penalizes China for stealing U.S. companies’ intellectual property; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 27/04/2018 – Work Under Lockheed Martin Rocket Systems Contract Has Estimated Completion Date of May 2020; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Targets Sub-$80 Million Cost for F-35 Jet; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED CONTRACT ANNOUNCED IN NASA NEWS CONFERENCE

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 80,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 74,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 6.62 million shares traded or 30.23% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability has 53,479 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.04M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital reported 172,134 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 1.60M shares. Moreover, Osborne Prtn Management Ltd has 2.29% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 88,386 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.47% or 24,298 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.54% or 5,851 shares. 10,640 were reported by Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm. The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Trustco Bankshares N Y invested in 34,148 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has 62,600 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.22% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 106,483 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) by 2,607 shares to 19,598 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,480 shares, and cut its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (ISTB) by 5,056 shares to 50,160 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,335 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Trust Total Stock Market Index (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Inv holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,909 shares. Parsons Cap Ri has 0.19% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,836 shares. First Interstate Bancorp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Aviva Public Limited Company owns 5,501 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker stated it has 17,729 shares. 58,871 were accumulated by Mariner Lc. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Laurion Cap Management LP reported 22,826 shares stake. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Comm has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,283 shares in its portfolio. 649,990 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Benedict Fin has 0.95% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 7,329 shares. Regal Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 728 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore And Il holds 2,656 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. $229,533 worth of stock was bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. Shares for $2.30 million were sold by Evans Michele A.