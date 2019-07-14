Garrison Financial Position in Sonoco Products Company (SON) Upped by $332,328; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Raised Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Holding by $847,401

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $65.16. About 482,003 shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Names Robert C. Tiede Pres and CEO; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Acquisition of Highland Will Be Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY CONITEX SONOCO JV; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – TIEDE REPLACES RETIRING JACK SANDERS; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 10,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $108.29. About 7.08 million shares traded or 54.12% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: ARMO’s Lead Asset Being Studied in Multiple Tumor Types; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Smithfield® Congratulates Pitmasters Chris Lilly and Tuffy Stone on Wins at 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Humalog Rev $791.7M; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Deal Bolsters Immuno-Oncology Program; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 09/03/2018 – Maura Dickler, M.D., to become Vice President of Late Phase Development at Lilly Oncology

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Llc New York has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Federated Inc Pa invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 14,665 were accumulated by Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,753 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Essex Investment Mgmt Com owns 292 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 71,465 shares. 91,275 are owned by Charter Trust Comm. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 44,772 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Co, a Washington-based fund reported 1,345 shares. Drexel Morgan & Comm holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,000 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The Alabama-based Aull Monroe Management has invested 1.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ironwood Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 24,145 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 selling transactions for $145.37 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G also sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, June 5 Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 426 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Wespac Advisors Ltd invested in 2.08% or 48,848 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Argyle Capital reported 39,866 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 90,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stifel owns 0.05% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 264,933 shares. Of Vermont invested in 1,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Trust LP stated it has 551,363 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 343,603 shares. Amer Century Incorporated holds 0.13% or 2.12 million shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 88,006 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Brookmont Capital owns 28,064 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 25,115 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) by 2,607 shares to 19,598 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 4,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,859 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE).

