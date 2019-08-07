Garrison Financial Maintains Stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON); Finisar Corp. (FNSR) Holder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lifted Holding by $1.63 Million

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.76. About 345,343 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sonoco Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SON); 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 70,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 483,284 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, up from 412,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 963,966 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 FINISAR 3Q REV. $332.4M, EST. $333.2M; 09/04/2018 – FINISAR NAMES TODD SWANSON AS COO; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.49; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Finisar; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Exits Position in Finisar; 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $762.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp. by 110,237 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $42.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold FNSR shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 124.12 million shares or 18.10% more from 105.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Lc reported 96,811 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 214,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Verity Asset Mngmt has invested 0.77% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Blair William & Commerce Il has 0% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Howe & Rusling Inc stated it has 116 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 1,899 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 13,597 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 8,715 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 5,475 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 40,764 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 12.63 million shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 334,090 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 62 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research has 0.03% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 97,505 shares. New Jersey-based Hallmark Management Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication holds 0% or 11,383 shares. Cambridge Invest invested in 3,706 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 132 shares or 0% of the stock. Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru accumulated 43 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). 10,800 were reported by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 19,073 shares. 500 are held by Community Bancorp Na. Mason Street Advisors Llc has 0.07% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.38% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Green Square Capital Llc accumulated 0.87% or 21,719 shares. Holderness Investments invested in 12,855 shares.