Garrison Financial Maintains Stake in Kimberly (KMB); As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Value Rose, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Boosted Its Position

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 3,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 25,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 1.77M shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,735 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 108,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 22.65 million shares traded or 266.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,398 shares to 55,628 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,480 shares, and cut its stake in Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has 325,583 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Washington Tru Bancshares owns 4,103 shares. 1,720 were accumulated by Reliant Investment Management Ltd Com. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 2,770 shares. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 6,406 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 0.18% or 4,030 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group reported 1.64 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,138 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan And Communications holds 0.66% or 6,030 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.17% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Burke Herbert Bancshares Trust Company has invested 0.46% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Woodmont Counsel Lc reported 12,247 shares stake. Schmidt P J Mgmt reported 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Aqr Management Ltd Liability accumulated 975,571 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Energy Stocks to Buy to Light Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on May 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Westrock, Cabot Oil & Gas and Principal Financial Group – Investorplace.com” published on April 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Natural Gas Hits 5-Year Highs: Buy These 4 Production Leaders Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas: It’s About Time – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Cheap Stocks That Are Leading the Blue Chips – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,123 shares to 2,850 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 40,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,775 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).