Garrison Financial Lifted Kimberly (KMB) Holding; Hyman Charles D Lowered Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position By $1.17 Million

Garrison Financial Corp increased Kimberly (KMB) stake by 14.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Financial Corp acquired 3,681 shares as Kimberly (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Garrison Financial Corp holds 29,404 shares with $3.64M value, up from 25,723 last quarter. Kimberly now has $46.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 234,965 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL

Hyman Charles D decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 15.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hyman Charles D sold 24,436 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Hyman Charles D holds 129,482 shares with $6.26M value, down from 153,918 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $205.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 4.64 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 28/03/2018 – An $800 billion disconnect between the Fed and Treasury is ballooning in bonds: Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO APPROVED 2017 COMPENSATION OF COMPANY’S EXECUTIVES NAMED IN ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shakeup Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: Don’t Get Smug About Wells Fargo Troubles — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces potential record fine over auto, mortgage abuses: Report; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s four top risk management executives to retire: DJ

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Wood. UBS maintained the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 17. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $60 target.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 9.79 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin & Roe stated it has 37,416 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. 61,558 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Capital Incorporated. Northwest Investment Counselors Lc has invested 0.91% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 5,516 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). California-based Osborne Prns Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Altfest L J Com reported 5,578 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated reported 20,547 shares stake. Destination Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 2,467 shares. 594,229 are owned by Hartford. Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or holds 74,705 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Pggm Invests accumulated 0.03% or 130,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 10,217 shares. Check Incorporated Ca holds 1.19M shares or 3.03% of its portfolio.

Hyman Charles D increased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 18,509 shares to 127,838 valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 6,439 shares and now owns 190,915 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Garrison Financial Corp decreased Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 20,398 shares to 55,628 valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) stake by 3,241 shares and now owns 11,498 shares. Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was reduced too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity. $704,703 worth of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) was sold by PALMER ANTHONY J. on Friday, February 8.