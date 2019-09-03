Garrison Financial Lifted Its Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $313,880; Timucuan Asset Management Has Boosted Its Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB) Stake

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 23,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 20,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $161.39. About 234,199 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 13,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.89 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.39. About 40,146 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 76,800 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 11,721 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 77,994 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 0.03% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 307,789 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 77,775 shares or 4.65% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Hbk Invests LP holds 16,940 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 2,067 shares. Cipher Lp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 3,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation reported 835 shares. Natixis LP owns 119,229 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 6,044 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) by 61,941 shares to 40,616 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,245 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

