Garrison Financial Lifted Its Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) as Stock Value Rose; Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Stock Value Rose While Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lifted Its Holding

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 80,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 74,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $85.37. About 1.08 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 118,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 635,739 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.28M, up from 517,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 87,207 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP)

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Posts Stellar 2018 Performance But Tricky Road Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “These High-Yield Stocks Are Teaming Up to Capture Some of This $321 Billion Market Opportunity – Motley Fool” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners Prices $900 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Companies Accelerate Their Focus Toward Capital Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 100,160 shares to 478,510 shares, valued at $87.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 45,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 995,224 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. Mitchell Kevin J had bought 2,651 shares worth $130,283 on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.