Garrison Financial Lifted Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position; Last Week South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. South Jersey Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, August 5 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. See South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $32.0000 Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Garrison Financial Corp increased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 8.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Financial Corp acquired 6,527 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Garrison Financial Corp holds 80,667 shares with $6.45M value, up from 74,140 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $148.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 1.61 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $9400 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern National Bank & Trust invested 1.31% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 13.88M shares. Iowa Savings Bank reported 27,661 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Compton Cap Ri invested 1.23% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Guyasuta Inv Advisors accumulated 21,506 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Alabama-based Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 26,418 were accumulated by Arrow Finance. Graybill Bartz Associate Ltd invested in 3.15% or 56,379 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Co stated it has 0.42% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Evanson Asset Management Limited accumulated 5,097 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Spinnaker Tru owns 47,131 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 25,000 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Old West Ltd has 0.84% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 29,127 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp decreased Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 18,922 shares to 43,517 valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) stake by 61,941 shares and now owns 40,616 shares. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold South Jersey Industries, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset has 111,619 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc holds 326,926 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.03% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 963 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Services Gru reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd has 2,639 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 41,967 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 720 are owned by Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com. Geode Mgmt Lc owns 1.05M shares. Oppenheimer And Company has 0.01% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 6,640 shares. Northern Corporation reported 1.18M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 60,778 shares in its portfolio. Phocas Financial holds 0.77% or 238,048 shares. Sg Americas Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 18,763 shares.

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 188,277 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW