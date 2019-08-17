Garrison Financial Increased Sonoco Products Company (SON) Holding by $332,328 as Stock Declined; Stepstone Group LP Stake in Fidus Invt (FDUS) Lowered by $721,515 as Share Value Rose

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 412,086 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES FY BASE EPS $3.22 TO $3.32, EST. $3.21; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – WILL ACQUIRE REMAINING 70 PERCENT INTEREST IN JOINT VENTURE OF CONITEX SONOCO FOR APPROXIMATELY $133 MLN IN CASH

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 57,703 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $102,716 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider Sherard Shelby E bought $44,378.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7,971 shares to 75,777 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,598 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc. (NYSE:ACN).

