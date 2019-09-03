Garrison Financial Increased Its Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $515,633; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Holding in Kb Financial Group (KB) Has Raised as Valuation Declined

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 80,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 74,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 986,661 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 78,962 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01B and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 17,493 shares to 544,841 shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 40,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 15,441 shares to 39,098 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) by 61,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,616 shares, and cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.