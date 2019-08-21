Garrison Financial Holds Position in Brown (BF.B); As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Echo Street Capital Management Lowered Holding by $2.77 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 276,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 446,390 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, down from 723,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 469,754 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 8,578 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 80,170 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 71,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.68. About 335,572 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q Net $190M; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,487 shares to 602,108 shares, valued at $43.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 94,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Instructure Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 184,171 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 14,652 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1.20M shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 582,741 shares in its portfolio. Sei reported 231,102 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Long Pond Cap LP holds 2.86 million shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd has 0.03% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 260,349 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 527,522 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 288,791 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 52,838 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 15,441 shares to 39,098 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,628 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).