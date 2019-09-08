Garrison Financial Holding in 3M Company (MMM) Has Trimmed by $622,449; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $33.66 Million as Stock Price Declined

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 3,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,288 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 21,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GTT, CRM, EA – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,444 were reported by Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 3.32M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Davenport Limited Liability Company invested in 53,341 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 133,933 shares or 0.17% of the stock. M&T Comml Bank Corp reported 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Patten And Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Northern Tru Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.59M shares. Ems Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 273,440 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department owns 770 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fil Ltd reported 1.50 million shares stake. Mig Cap Limited Company accumulated 6.73% or 488,300 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 47,611 shares stake. Decatur Capital Management Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 55,960 shares. Fin reported 0.02% stake.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares to 296,443 shares, valued at $24.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,132 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 1.8% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 525 shares. Sit Inv Associates invested in 0.38% or 58,465 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bar Harbor Trust Service holds 1,025 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 165,976 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,280 shares in its portfolio. Keating Counselors Incorporated reported 23,161 shares. 9,000 were reported by Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated. Blair William Il reported 0.29% stake. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi owns 2,650 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bell Bankshares has invested 0.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 38,889 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 60,400 shares. Boys Arnold And Co invested in 0.68% or 21,838 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.