Garrison Financial Has Upped Brown (BF.B) Position By $446,056; Ruths Hospitality Group (RUTH) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Garrison Financial Corp increased Brown (BF.B) stake by 11.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Financial Corp acquired 8,578 shares as Brown (BF.B)'s stock 0.00%. The Garrison Financial Corp holds 80,170 shares with $4.23M value, up from 71,592 last quarter. Brown now has $25.47B valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 409,919 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (RUTH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 82 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 76 sold and reduced stakes in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 24.37 million shares, down from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ruths Hospitality Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 57 Increased: 52 New Position: 30.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $619.05 million. The Company’s restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. It has a 14.61 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name.

Phocas Financial Corp. holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. for 361,461 shares. Globeflex Capital L P owns 119,800 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prospector Partners Llc has 0.47% invested in the company for 120,400 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.3% in the stock. Opus Capital Group Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 38,358 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp decreased General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) stake by 61,941 shares to 40,616 valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) stake by 8,952 shares and now owns 1,873 shares. Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was reduced too.

