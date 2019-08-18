Garrison Financial Has Trimmed Its Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) by $557,428 as Stock Price Declined; Agco (AGCO) Stock Price Rose While Moon Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $62.46 Million

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 898 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 35,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44B, down from 35,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 806,614 shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 6,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% . The institutional investor held 40,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 47,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 114,866 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 23/04/2018 – LINCOLN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.10, EST. $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q EPS 92c; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Lincoln Electric System, NE 2018 Revenue Bnds ‘AA’; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 145,321 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 38,193 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd accumulated 782,197 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup owns 74,606 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Ameriprise accumulated 456,944 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Moreover, Citadel Limited Co has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 97,974 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). One Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3,500 shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors reported 21,203 shares stake. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.06% or 19,545 shares. Eqis Management Inc, California-based fund reported 8,280 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). The Ohio-based James Inv Research has invested 0.08% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1,120 shares to 26,249 shares, valued at $1.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 84 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Analysts await Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 6.61% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.21 per share. LECO’s profit will be $79.70 million for 15.95 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 157,446 shares to 190,601 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold LECO shares while 85 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 44.43 million shares or 2.41% less from 45.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 5,800 shares. Renaissance Techs has 176,138 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.02% or 828,328 shares. Laurion Cap LP holds 0.01% or 5,342 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim invested in 0.11% or 239,700 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 3,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Ltd Com reported 24,956 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 7,687 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Dupont Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 28,125 shares. Private Trust Na invested in 0.48% or 27,740 shares. Fiera Corp owns 29,600 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Yhb Inv Advsrs has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).