Garrison Financial Has Trimmed By $1.59 Million Its Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Holding; Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (AKP) Sentiment Is 0.57

Garrison Financial Corp decreased Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) stake by 28.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Financial Corp sold 15,441 shares as Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)’s stock rose 20.96%. The Garrison Financial Corp holds 39,098 shares with $4.05M value, down from 54,539 last quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions now has $15.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $133.65. About 272,575 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (AKP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 8 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 14 cut down and sold their positions in Alliance California Municipal Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.75 million shares, up from 2.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Alliance California Municipal Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

More notable recent Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AKP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Special Meeting Of Stockholders – PRNewswire” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alliance California Municipal Income Fund declares $15.0538 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bulldog Investors Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders of Alliance California Municipal Income Fund – Business Wire” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 6.65% of its portfolio in Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. for 1.01 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 584,013 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc Co has 0.37% invested in the company for 251,962 shares. The Connecticut-based Yakira Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.28% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 285,533 shares.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 140,798 shares traded or 763.79% up from the average. Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AKP) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The company has market cap of $126.87 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States with a focus on California. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities paying interest that is exempt from regular federal and California state income taxes.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $199.76 million for 19.43 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.

Garrison Financial Corp increased Brown (NYSE:BF.B) stake by 8,578 shares to 80,170 valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) stake by 20,829 shares and now owns 57,905 shares. Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) was raised too.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Broadridge Completes Acquisition of TD Ameritrade Retirement Plan Custody and Trust Assets – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.