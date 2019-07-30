Garrison Financial Has Raised Its Brown (BF.B) Position; Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Sentiment Is 1.36

Garrison Financial Corp increased Brown (BF.B) stake by 11.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Financial Corp acquired 8,578 shares as Brown (BF.B)’s stock 0.00%. The Garrison Financial Corp holds 80,170 shares with $4.23 million value, up from 71,592 last quarter. Brown now has $26.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 29,596 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 64 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 47 sold and reduced holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The funds in our database reported: 15.28 million shares, up from 14.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 36 Increased: 41 New Position: 23.

Garrison Financial Corp decreased Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) stake by 2,607 shares to 19,598 valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Check Point Software Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 4,047 shares and now owns 38,622 shares. Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) ROE Of 51% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Companies Iâ€™d Love to See Go Public – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for 28,640 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 576,987 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 0.72% invested in the company for 46,298 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.64% in the stock. Dean Investment Associates Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 148,300 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.33 million activity.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining and fast-casual restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $439.55 million. As of September 6, 2017, it operated approximately 550 Red Robin restaurants. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.: An Activist-Driven Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Red Robin News: RRGB Stock Sizzles on Buyout Buzz – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/19/2019: SKX,RRGB,YGYI – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/19/2019: RRGB, GCI, NEWM, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors look for sizzle in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 22,470 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) has declined 44.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Rev $421.5M; 20/03/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Texas; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN SAYS IT WILL MEET FY EARNINGS TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRGB); 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q EPS 34c; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Red Robin; 19/03/2018 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Saddles Up with Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double and The Grand Brie Burger; 20/04/2018 – Red Robin Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 75C; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in Red Robin