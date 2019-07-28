Garrison Financial Has Lowered Its Valmont Industries (VMI) Holding; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cinemark Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the shares of CNK in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by FBR Capital. The stock of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by FBR Capital. The stock of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Barrington. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of CNK in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. See Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 43.0000

03/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital 44.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

Garrison Financial Corp decreased Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) stake by 21.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Financial Corp sold 3,241 shares as Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI)’s stock declined 10.72%. The Garrison Financial Corp holds 11,498 shares with $1.50M value, down from 14,739 last quarter. Valmont Industries Inc. now has $3.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.58. About 132,798 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. The company has market cap of $4.55 billion. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. It has a 24.59 P/E ratio. As of August 10, 2017, the firm operated 529 theatres and 5,926 screens.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 848,890 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 10.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K. Simmons and Martin Sheen; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaround in American History, in Cinemas Nationwide May 15 Only; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Net $62M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cinemark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNK); 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cinemark; 05/03/2018 ‘Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure’ Offers All-Ages Entertainment While Focusing on Conservation, Debuting in U.S. Cinemas April 16 Only; 26/04/2018 – World Champion Surfer Andy lrons’ Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cinemark USA $660M Sr Sec Trm Ln B ‘BBB-‘, RR: ‘1’; 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This June

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Cinemark Holdings, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Company accumulated 23,730 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Lc reported 22,470 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 37,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited accumulated 280 shares. Botty Limited Com reported 0.21% stake. Clark Management Group reported 1.11% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 12,379 shares. State Street stated it has 2.75M shares. Shelton Cap Management has 316 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 63,000 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. 9,350 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman & Company. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). 62,408 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na. Rivulet Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 410,075 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 18,274 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associates accumulated 9,958 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,171 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,926 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0% stake. Jane Street Gru Limited Co accumulated 2,822 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Bluestein R H & reported 2,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 4,685 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. 3,378 were accumulated by Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0.06% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 11,803 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp increased Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) stake by 20,829 shares to 57,905 valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Us Sm Cap (SCHA) stake by 18,698 shares and now owns 42,932 shares. Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) was raised too.