Garrison Financial Has Lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Holding; Jet Capital Investors LP Boosted Pg&E (PCG) Holding

Jet Capital Investors LP increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 1266.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jet Capital Investors LP acquired 1.62 million shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock rose 18.74%. The Jet Capital Investors LP holds 1.75 million shares with $31.15 million value, up from 128,086 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $10.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 841,546 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED

Garrison Financial Corp decreased Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) stake by 28.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Financial Corp sold 15,441 shares as Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)’s stock rose 20.96%. The Garrison Financial Corp holds 39,098 shares with $4.05 million value, down from 54,539 last quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions now has $15.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 31,926 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.85M are owned by Newtyn Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Whittier Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). D E Shaw & Com Incorporated invested 0.17% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 217,650 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sei invested in 149,494 shares. Johnson Gp reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 333,788 shares stake. First Personal Fincl Services holds 550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 931,800 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 500,803 shares. Interest Incorporated reported 34,661 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 508,078 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0% stake.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What The California Wildfire Commission Report Means For PG&E – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Under PG&E New Bankruptcy Plan Shareholders Could Face Massive Dilution – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of PG&E Jolted Higher on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PG\u0026E had 20 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Friday, June 21. UBS has “Hold” rating and $22 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17.5 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Tuesday, January 15. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by Argus Research. Barclays Capital maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Monday, January 28. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $11 target in Friday, January 25 report. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of PCG in report on Wednesday, January 16 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 233,656 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 11,973 shares. Alps Advsrs accumulated 8,405 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi holds 0.05% or 1,600 shares. The Texas-based Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fincl Professionals Inc reported 124 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 9,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 13,270 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Vanguard Group holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 14.35M shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 338,953 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fuller And Thaler Asset invested in 0% or 280 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 116,597 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation.

Garrison Financial Corp increased Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) stake by 5,448 shares to 13,359 valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) stake by 10,803 shares and now owns 16,740 shares. Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) was raised too.