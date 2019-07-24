Garrison Financial Has Lifted Sonoco Products Company (SON) Stake; Main Street Research Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Raised by $696,946 as Share Price Rose

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 463,020 shares traded or 8.88% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q Net $74.9M; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO SEES DEAL MODESTLY ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES FY BASE EPS $3.22 TO $3.32, EST. $3.21

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 5,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,197 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 66,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $129.69. About 5.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9,010 shares to 15,561 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,245 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Us Bancorporation De invested in 54,397 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential invested in 62,608 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory Serv holds 0.01% or 447 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 82,400 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 155,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Comm National Bank reported 74,559 shares. Principal Gru Inc holds 0.03% or 441,267 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 28 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 449 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 4,778 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Counselors invested in 0.36% or 139,391 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Polar Capital Llp has invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Omers Administration Corp stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 571,168 shares. Foothills Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 10,651 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc accumulated 1.8% or 67,745 shares. Sunbelt Secs, a Texas-based fund reported 13,112 shares. Moreover, Blackhill Capital has 4.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 167,076 shares. Federated Pa invested in 605,050 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Burns J W And Inc Ny reported 2.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mariner Lc holds 0.93% or 571,305 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp has 45,428 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) accumulated 0.37% or 43,389 shares. Moreover, Schwartz Inv Counsel has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brouwer & Janachowski stated it has 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atlanta Mgmt L L C accumulated 0.02% or 23,186 shares.