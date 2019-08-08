Garrison Financial Has Decreased Its Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) Position by $1.26 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding Has Boosted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 5,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,480 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 25,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $249.68. About 143,270 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 216.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 16,722 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 5,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 371,112 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 3,973 shares to 8,439 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 14,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,468 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

