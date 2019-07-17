Garrison Financial Has Decreased Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) Holding By $1.26 Million; Westchester Capital Management Has Lifted Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Stake

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) stake by 234.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc acquired 207,600 shares as Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS)’s stock declined 1.22%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 296,200 shares with $14.08M value, up from 88,600 last quarter. Cbs Corp New (Put) now has $20.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 2.19 million shares traded or 1.56% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 19/04/2018 – REDSTONE, CBS’S CONTROLLING STOCKHOLDER, HAS HEALTH ISSUES; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 21/03/2018 – WFRVNews: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The suspect in the spate of bombings in Austin, Texas is dead, CBS Austin affiliate KEYE-TV; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusement’s move to change bylaws; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 23/05/2018 – THERANOS SAYS CBS `60 MINUTES’ STORY `MISLEADING & INCOMPLETE’; 08/03/2018 – Alan Cumming Helps CBS Unfurl Its Rainbow Flag With `Instinct’

Garrison Financial Corp decreased Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) stake by 19.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Financial Corp sold 5,068 shares as Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Garrison Financial Corp holds 20,480 shares with $5.11 million value, down from 25,548 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Company now has $67.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $251.38. About 480,000 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CBS had 9 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities on Monday, February 11 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Friday, March 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $290 target. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Garrison Financial Corp increased Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 2,360 shares to 23,260 valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) stake by 3,681 shares and now owns 29,404 shares. Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) was raised too.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.40 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

